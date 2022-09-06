Sonapur: Due heavy rainfalls in Meghalaya, a massive landslide occurred this morning near Sonapur tunnel. Abhilash Baranwal, DC of East Jaintia Hills district informed that vehicular movement has come to a standstill due to this landslide. Restoration work to resume the traffic is underway.Also Read - 'Learn Swimming, Coding Not Enough': Meme Fest Begins as Bengaluru's Wipro Office Submerges in Water

The Sonapur tunnel is located near the Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

It is a developing story more details awaited.