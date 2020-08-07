New Delhi: Due to heavy rains and strong winds pounding Kerala’s Idukki district, a landside occured in the area, killing five people when a mound of earth caved in on a row of houses of tea estate workers at Pettimudi. Five others, known to be injured, were rushed to the Tata General Hospital. At least 70 people were suspected to be trapped under the soil, burying as many as 20 houses of plantation workers. Also Read - Kerala Containment Zones Full List Today: Total Count Reaches 506; 3 Wards Sealed

Talking to news channel NDTV, officials said that they were finding hard to reach the area. However, the report stated that forest officials were present on the spot. Also Read - In Kerala, Containment Zones to be Demarcated After All Contacts of COVID Positive Person Traced

“An NDRF team has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamalai, Idukki. Police, Fire Force, Forest & Revenue officials have been instructed to join the rescue efforts. Another team of NDRF, based in Thrissur, will soon reach Idukki,” a tweet by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan read. Also Read - Eid-Al-Adha 2020: Muslims Offer Namaz at Kerala Mosque While Maintaining Social Distancing | Watch

Notably, the India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Idukki on Friday, indicating extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cms.

Meanwhile, five people were killed yesterday following intermittent heavy rains and strong winds that battered various parts of Kerala, uprooting trees and inundating roads and several homes while over 2000 people have been shifted to relief camps.

The northern districts bore the brunt of the rain fury. Nilambur in Malappuram was briefly flooded after the Chaliyar river overflowed and people in waterlogged areas were asked to shift to their relatives homes.

Torrential rains,which lashed the eastern parts of Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts since Tuesday evening, has inundated several low-lying areas in many parts of the three districts.

In Thrissur, trees were uprooted in various places due to strong winds and heavyrains lashing the district.