The International geologists and glaciologists studying satellite imagery say the cause of the Chamoli flooding disaster in Uttarakhand appears to be a landslide and not a glacial outburst as widely believed. Dr Dan Shugar of University of Calgary made the first identification. Shugar, who specialises in high altitude glacial and geologic environments, used satellite images from Planet Labs, captured before and after the disaster, to deduce that a landslide triggered the catastrophic flash floods along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers, as also evidenced by a trail of dust visible in the satellite imagery. Also Read - 'We Lost Hope, But Then..': How One Phone Call Saved Lives During Uttarakhand Glacier Burst, Recount Survivors

3D rendering of @planetlabs image collected 7th Feb showing the source of the Uttarakhand disaster located by @WaterSHEDLab. Appears to be a complete detachment of a previously glaciated slope #Chamoli #Disaster #Landslide pic.twitter.com/SElrZh36kH — Scott Watson (@CScottWatson) February 7, 2021

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is planning to constitute a team of experts for the assessment of glacier burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli using physical mapping and satellite images. Ranjeet Rath, Director General (DG), GSI said that it is too early to predict the cause of the unfortunate incident as there are natural factors that trigger such a situation.

“One of our officers is already in Dehradun. We are also planning to constitute a team of experts who will visit the site and undertake a physical recce and use the data that is available through satellite images. We will do an assessment,” he said.