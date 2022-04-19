Itanagar: At least 3 people were killed on Tuesday in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district, officials told news agency PTI. Tey further said that heavy rainfall over the last one week has ravaged the state, snapping road connectivity in several areas, besides uprooting trees and damaging houses.Also Read - Earthquake Of 5.3-Magnitude Strikes Arunachal Pradesh

Giving details, Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Ocean Gao said a massive landslide has hit Sulung Tapin village in Koloriang circle on Monday, damaging at least 15 houses and burying three people alive. Also Read - First Ever Commercial Flight of 'Made In India' Dornier Plane to Start Tomorrow. Check Route, Details Here

He said that those who died were identified as Sariu Tongdang (52), Sariu Yajik (47) and Sariu Takar (nine). One person was critically injured in the incident, he added. Also Read - 2 Dead as Incessant Rains Cause Several Landslides in Meghalaya; Many Houses Damaged

According to him, the affected families have been put up at a rehabilitation centre and relief grants were given to them.

Heavy rains posed a serious challenge to the movement of security forces on the border roads, particularly the Koloriang-Sarli-Huri road in Kurung Kumey district, Border Roads Organisation’s Project Arunank Chief Engineer AK Konwar told news agency PTI.

The road witnessed a series of landslides, including seven landslides of 90 metre long and six metre high on Monday night and another landslide of 90 metre long and six metre high at 5 am on Tuesday, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)