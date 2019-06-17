Chennai: A Sri Lankan refugee who has been imprisoned for over a year in the special refugee camp of Trichy central prison has requested for mercy killing in case the authorities do not release him, stated a report. The 36-year-old refugee named Baskaran is reportedly one of the 30 Sri Lankan Tamils who have been locked up in the special refugee camp for several months.

Recently, he had written to the Collector seeking his immediate release from the prison as he is neither an undertrial nor any charges against him. The police, on the other hand, claimed that a case was registered against Baskaran after he tried to escape without a passport. Denying the allegations, Baskaran claimed that he had not and would not attempt to flee the country without clearing the legal verification criteria.

In such similar cases in the past, the prisoners had conducted hunger strike seeking their release from imprisonment. However, Baskaran was reportedly the first prisoner to have requested for mercy killing rather than serving for long in the prison.

Meanwhile, in yet another case, three people were arrested on June 7 for allegedly killing a Sri Lankan refugee and burning his body in Kanyakumari district as he had a love affair with the sister of one of the accused, police said.

The half-burnt body of the 34-year-old Rasi, an inmate of a refugee camp in Tirunelveli district, was found at a crematorium at Kariyamanickapuram. Police identified the body with help of another Lankan refugee who said Rasi was missing from the Samugarangapuram camp since May 25.

(With agency inputs)