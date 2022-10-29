Lansdowne renamed: Say what’s in a name? Everything! Names are cardinal identifiers and more often than not tell a lot about a thing or a place. Recently, government is on a spree to change names of places, stations, and roads. With the concept to rule out imperial remains, lots of British era names are now being changed or restored. Similarly, Lansdowne, one of the most visited and a got to hill station getaway, is under the proposal to be renamed as ‘Kalon Danda’.Also Read - Best Places In Kerala: Want To Witness A Blissful Winter This Year? Do Visit These Serene Places In Kerala - Watch Video

But this is now new change for the natives. Kalon Danda used to be the the original name before Britishers changed it to Lansdowne.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has sought information on British era names of towns, roads etc under the cantonment areas of Uttarakhand and believe to rename them in accordance with the relevant loca culture.

FROM KALON DANDA TO LANSDOWNE

riginally known as Kaludanda after Kalu (Black) and Danda (hills) in Garhwali, Lansdowne was founded and named after then Viceroy of India (1888-1894), Lord Lansdowne in 1887, and by 1901 it had a population of 3943. Lansdowne was developed by the British for catering for the Recruits Training center of the Garhwal Rifles.

Lansdowne was a major place of the activities of freedom fighters from British Garhwal during British period. Nowadays, the famous Garhwal Rifles of the Indian Army has its regimental center here. Lansdowne is one of the quietest hill stations of India and is popular since the British came to India. Lansdowne is unlike other hill stations as it is well connected with motorable roads but remote in its own way. It is situated at an altitude of 1,706 m above sea level surrounded with thick oak and blue pine forests in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand state.

OTHER PLACES IN RADAR

MoD has also proposed few other names to be changed

Landour Cantonemnt

Clement Town

Turner Road

These places fall under cantonment boards in Dehradun but a final list of existing names with official proposal for replacement is yet to be sent.