New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday highlighted the need to divert water bodies from Pakistan as large part of India’s share of water still goes to the neighbouring country.

“Beyond the Indus Water Treaty, a large part of India’s share of water goes to Pakistan. We’re working on priority to work out how our share of water that flows to Pakistan, can be diverted, for use by our farmers, industries, and people,” said Shekhawat while speaking to news agency ANI.

“We are working on hydrological and techno feasibility studies, I have given direction that it should be done promptly so that we can execute our plans,” he added.

On Tuesday, the Union Minister had urged corporates to join hands with the government after the Centre started the process of preventing water from flowing to Pakistan illegally by flouting the rules of the Indus Water Treaty.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shekhawat said, “If you are talking about our top priorities, then work has begun on how to stop water that flows into Pakistan.” He added, “I am talking about the water which is going to Pakistan, I am not talking about breaking the Indus Treaty.”

This comes a day after India rejected Pakistan’s claims of having no information about the release of water from the Sutlej dam that could lead to flooding in its territory.

Notably, Shekhawat’s remark comes days after the Centre scrapped Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir while bifurcating the state into two union territories. This spiked anger from Pakistan that has since made several efforts at taking up the matter on an international level.

Incidentally, former Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari had also made similar comments after the Pulwama terror attack in February.