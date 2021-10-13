Kolkata: Kolkata’s most-hyped Durga Puja pandal, a replica of Dubai’s iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa created at Sreebhumi, Lake Town, has suspended the laser show that had emerged as a show stopper.

The decision was taken after three pilots complained that the lights at the pandal have created difficulties for them to land at the Kolkata Airport. The pilots have also lodged a complaint to the air traffic control (ATC).

It is to be noted that Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandates an 18.5 km radius exclusion zone for laser lights around airports to prevent pilots getting blinded by laser beams during the crucial landing phase.

However, organisers of the Puja, denied that there had been complaints and said they switched off the laser lights to prevent overcrowding.

“We decided to suspend the laser show as revelers were refusing to move on and were recording it on their cellphones. As a result, crowd control was becoming a challenge. The tail of the crowd was spilling on to the main road and creating a traffic bottleneck there. We don’t want people to get infected or sick while coming to enjoy the festival,” Dibyendu Goswami, the chief coordinator of the puja committee was quoted as saying by timesofindia.com.

The Durga Puja pandal, of nearly 145-feet, was modelled on Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, using nearly six thousand acrylic sheets. The pandal had become a huge attraction and had been drawing crowds in tens and thousands. It also led to frequent traffic jams in the area.

The visuals on the pandal showed changing colours, like the original Dubai structured when it is illuminated by coloured projectors.

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had voiced her reservations about the height and the laser lights on the pandal when she went there to inaugurate it.