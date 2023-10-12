Home

Lashkar Terrorist Nabbed In Kashmir’s Baramulla; Arms, Ammo Seized

The Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was arrested at checkpoint Ushkara in Baramulla set up on Tuesday by security forces following information about possible movement of terrorists in the area.

Srinagar: A terrorist belonging to the proscribed Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by the security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

“Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from his possession in Baramulla,” a spokesperson of the Baramulla Police said in a statement.

The arrest was made at checkpoint Ushkara in Baramulla set up on Tuesday by security forces following information about possible movement of terrorists in the area, the spokesperson said.

“During naka checking suspicious movement of one person coming towards naka point by foot was observed. While seeing police party and security forces, the suspect person tried to flee from the spot but alert naka party apprehended him tactfully,” he said.

Baramulla Police along with Army, MI & CAPF arrested terrorist associate of LeT/ TRF at Ushkara in B'la; Incriminating material recovered. Case under UA (P) & Arms Act in PS Baramulla.@JmuKmrPolice@KashmirPolice@DIGBaramulla@DCBaramulla@Amod_India @DivyaDev_ips pic.twitter.com/a0bsTltkJc — Baramulla Police (بارہمولہ پولیس) (@BaramullaPolice) October 11, 2023

The arrested terrorist was identified as Mudasir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ushkara, police said.

Two hand grenades and Rs 40,000 cash were recovered from his possession, according to police. The matter has been booked in Baramulla.

In September last month, three LeT terrorists were shot dead by the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district even as the Pakistan Army provided cover fire to the ultras in a bid to help them infiltrate across the border.

According to officials, the Pakistani Army had given cover fire to the infiltrating terrorists and targeted quadcopters of the Indian Army in a bid to help them cross the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

The security forces had also recovered an AK-47 and AK-74 rifle, seven magazines, a five-kg IED, some ammunition, a Chinese pistol and some grenades along with Indian and Pakistani currency from the terrorists.

(With PTI inputs)

