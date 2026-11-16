Big breaking: Lashkar operative, terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, days after CRPF patrol ambush

Two terrorists, including a known Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, November 16.

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Two terrorists, including a known Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday. | Image: ANIa

Kulgam Encounter: In a major development, the security forces have neutralised two terrorists, including a known Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, November 16. The encounter took place days after three CRPF personnel sustained injuries in an ambush laid by terrorists in the district.

The security forces launched a massive cordon and search operation in Kulgam, a day after they received inputs about the presence of terrorists responsible for the ambush at the CRPF post last week, in which three jawans sustained bullet injuries.

As per reports, the LeT terrorist gunned down by the security forces during a gunfight was identified as Lateef Bhat. A search operation was conducted in Khudwani and adjoining areas following a tipoff received by J&K Police that a terrorist movement was spotted in the areas.

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from the spot after an encounter between Kashmir police and terrorists in Kulgam. (Visuals from the area, deferred by unspecified time; no live operational details disclosed) https://t.co/jbmWbsbOOV — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

The security forces launched a manhunt under the leadership of top Army officers, DGP Nalin Prabhat, and Kashmir Range IGP Sujit Kumar Singh.

The area has been cordoned off and as part of the search operation.

It is to be noted that a group of armed terrorists opened fire on a CRPF post on Wednesday, in which three CRPF personnel sustained bullet injuries.

On Sunday, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district.

The search operations were conducted to trace attackers, who fled the spot after opening fire on the CRPF personnel.

Sonbir Singh sustained serious injuries while displaying courage and presence of mind during the terrorist attack at Nowpora, Akhran in Kulgam district. He reportedly retaliated swiftly against the attackers, helping foil their attempt and avert a major incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The force said that the incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel who were deployed at the naka– a security checkpoint set up at strategic roads and intersections.

As per officials, the terrorists fled the scene after the firing at the CRPF jawans. Out of three two sustained minor bullet injuries, while the third jawan was in a critical condition. The CRPF personnel were identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru.

(with ANI inputs)