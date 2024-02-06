Lashkar Operative Arrested: Delhi Court Grants Transit Remand for Key Conspirator in Kupwara Terror Module Case

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court granted transit remand to Jammu and Kashmir Police for Lashkar operative Riyaz Ahmad Rather, the key conspirator of a recent terror module in Kupwara.

New Delhi: Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday granted transit remand of Lashkar operative Riyaz Ahmad Rather, the key conspirator of the recently busted terror module in Kupwara, to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Rather, a retired army personnel, was arrested by Delhi Police on February 4 from New Delhi Railway station and his arrest was informed to the Jammu and Kashmir Police from which specific information was received about him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Anuj Kumar Singh granted transit remand of Riyaz Ahmad to Jammu and Kashmir police after considering its application.

He was allegedly involved in a hatching conspiracy along with one Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LOC by the terrorist handlers.

Riyaz Ahmad is suspected of having received a consignment of arms and ammunition from Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather, residents of New Gabra Karnah in Kupwara. Both were already arrested by J&K Police.

As per Delhi police statement, on February 4, specific information was received from investigation agencies in Jammu and Kashmir that Riyaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of New Gabra village of J-K’s Kupwara is wanted in the recent terror module case busted by them, wherein five persons were arrested and incriminating material including 5 AK rifles (short), 5 AK Magazines, 16 short AK rounds were recovered.

A case under section 120B IPC, 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Police Station Karnah in Kupwara was registered and under investigation.

It alleged that these arms and ammunition were sent by PoK-based LeT Terrorist handlers namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh and Qazi Mohammad Khushal. Both were operating from across the border.

Further, it was informed that the alleged Riyaz Ahmad is absconding and will reach shortly New Delhi Railway Station in the wee hours of February 4.

On this information Riyaz was identified and apprehended when he was trying to flee from New Delhi Railway Station in the early morning hours, police said. One mobile phone and a SIM card were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, he revealed that he along with his friend Altaf had boarded Mahakaushal Express from Jabalpur and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station at about 3:00 PM on February 3, Delhi police said in a statment issued.

Thereafter, they took an auto and reached New Delhi Station. Riyaz Ahmad Rather was about to go to some other hideout.

Accused Riyaz Ahmad and his friend Altaf retired from the Indian Army on January 31, 2023.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by India.com staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

