Srinagar: Security forces arrested Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Nisar Dar on Friday night. He had earlier escaped from an encounter in Kullan Ganderbal in which one Pakistani terrorist was killed.

Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipore district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city, a police official said.

He belonged to the LeT outfit, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.