‘Last Citadel Of Freedom Is Sought To Be Captured’: Kapil Sibal On Rijiju’s NJAC Remark

Opposition must not back NJAC, says Kapil Sibal.

New Delhi: Former Law Minister Kapil Sibal came down heavily on Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for his remarks on the collegium system and the functioning of the Supreme Court. Sibal, who is an independent MP, said Rjijiju attacks were “disturbing”, “entirely inappropriate” and “unacceptable”. Sibal labelled these attacks on the higher judiciary as an attempt to “capture” the “last citadel of freedom”.

Sibal Warns Opposition Not To Support NJAC Bill

Sibal claimed that now the situation has changed and the opposition should not back the NJAC Bill in its new avatar. Interestingly, Parliament approved the NJAC Act in 2014 which gave the executive a significant role in the appointment of judges to the highest courts. Sibal, now feels that opposition should “take up a position which is against any attempt, through NJAC, to influence the court and make the government the final arbiter of appointments to the Supreme Court and to the high courts.”

“I think the situation has changed radically. I think recent events… the manner in which judges have been appointed to the Supreme Court… suggests the overbearing attitude of the government. It also suggests that when they are disinclined towards a particular judge, who has rendered a judgment they perceive to have been against the government, they make sure that the judge is not elevated to the Supreme Court. They keep recommendations of the Collegium with them for long periods, which has also been commented upon by sitting judges of the court recently. The government does not clear names of those recommended for elevation or appointment even after the file is returned by the Collegium reiterating the recommendations,” Sibal said in an interview to The Indian Express.

Rijiju Labels Collegium System of Appointing Judges “Opaque”, “Not Accountable” and “Alien” To The Constitution

Rijiju recently criticised the judiciary for taking long vacations even as pending cases rise to record levels, and argued that a constitutional body like the Supreme Court should not be hearing “bail applications and frivolous PILs’’. The Law Minister also called the Collegium system of appointing judges “opaque”, “not accountable” and “alien” to the Constitution.