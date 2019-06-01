New Delhi: The last of the five accused in the murder case of Surendra Singh, a former village head in Amethi’s Barauli and a key aide of Smriti Irani, was arrested Friday night after an encounter with the police.

The fifth accused was intercepted around 1 am near the Jamon village, according to the police and when cornered he fired at them, thus injuring an inspector, who suffered a shot wound on his leg. The accused too suffered minor injuries but was soon accosted.

Amethi SP Rajesh Kumar said, “In the encounter, one inspector received minor injuries and the accused was shot in his legs. He was taken to a hospital where he received treatment, he will now be produced before the Court.”

Surendra Singh was shot dead at his residence on the night of May 26, three days after BJP’s Smriti Irani wrested Amethi from Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Losing Amethi to BJP was a big blow to the Congress and its morale as this Uttar Pradesh constituency had been held by the Gandhi family for decades now.

Surendra Singh was credited for swinging the votes in favour of Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha contest.

Shouldering his mortal remains on the way to the funeral ground, Irani had sworn to get life imprisonment for all the accused in Singh’s murder case. The same day Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the police for the arrest of all accused.