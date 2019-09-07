New Delhi: After the partial completion of India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-2, chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan, in an interview to DD News, said that they will try to establish a link with the Vikram Lander for the next 14 days.

The ISRO chief said that the last portion, the phase when the ground stations lost the link with the Lander, was not executed in the right way and could not establish communication subsequently.

“Right now the communication is lost, we will try to establish a link for the next 14 days,” he said.

According to Sivan, the designated life term of the Orbiter was only one-year but because we have extra fuel right now available in the Orbiter, the Orbiter life is estimated as 7.5 years.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sivan said that PM is a source of inspiration and support for them and his speech gave them motivation.

“In his speech, the special phrase that I noted was, ‘Science should not be looked for results, but for experiments & experiments will lead to results’,” said the ISRO chief.

Earlier today, the ISRO, in a statement, said that till date 90 to 95% of the mission objectives have been accomplished, as the success criteria were defined for each and every phase of the mission.

“The Orbiter has already been placed in its intended orbit around the Moon and the Orbiter camera is the highest resolution camera (0.3m) in any lunar mission so far,” the statement read.

According to the ISRO, Orbiter camera will provide high-resolution images which will be immensely useful to the global scientific community.