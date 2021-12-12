New Delhi: “Apni Senao Pe Hai Hame Garv, Aao Milke Manaye Vijay Parv. Jai Hind,” said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat as he expressed pride over the Indian Armed Forces, a day before his untimely demise in the ill-fated Indian Air force (IAF) chopper crash near Tamil Nadu’s Conoor.Also Read - Gen Bipin Rawat Worked Hard To Make India's Forces Self-Reliant: Watch PM Modi's Tribute For CDS

General Rawat said this in a pre-recorded message, that was played at an event on the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' inaugurated on Sunday at India Gate lawns in Delhi. This message was recorded on December 7, the Indian Army said.

#WATCH Late CDS General Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message played at an event on the occasion 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' inaugurated today at India Gate lawns in Delhi. This message was recorded on December 7. (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/trWYx7ogSy — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

In the message, the late CDS said, “My heartiest congratulations to all the brave soldiers of the Indian Army on the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’. We will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Indian Army’s victory in the war of 1971 as Vijay Parv. On the auspicious occasion, I remember all the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces and pay my tribute to their sacrifice.”

“From December 12 to December 14, various programs will be organized at India Gate. This is a very good fortune that Vijay Parv is been organised under the light of Vijay Jawan Jyoti, that was established in remembrance of our brave soldiers. We invite all citizens to participate in celebration of Vijay Parv. Apni Senao Pe Hai Hame Garv, Aao Milke Manaye Vijay Parv. Jai Hind,” he added.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the country’s top military officer was killed, along with his wife and 11 others on Wednesday in an IAF chopper crash near Conoor in Tamil Nadu. He was cremated with full military honours in New Delhi, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

General Bipin Rawat, 63, was the most senior official in the Indian military and the first chief of defense staff, a position created by the government in 2019. He was also an adviser to the Defense Ministry.

Apart from General Rawat and his wife, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder and Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh also died in the crash. Other nine defence forces personnel who died in the chopper crash are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash, has been shifted to Air Force Command hospital at Bengaluru for further treatment. The Indian Air Force has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the crash.