    A memorial will be made for the victim beside the already-existing memorials of her grandparents.
    The family will bury the remains as there is nothing left to be burnt, the brother of the victim had said earlier.
    Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Pandey said, “It is yet to finalised. Senior officials, as well as two ministers, who were sent by the Chief Minister, would remain in the village till the final rites take place.”

New Delhi: The body of the rape victim who died in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital after battling for life for 80 hours was brought to her native village on Saturday night. Last rituals will be performed today.

Nationwide outrage was witnessed on Saturday in the aftermath of the death of the woman. While her family demanded a Hyderabad-like ‘encounter’ for the perpetrators, Opposition parties, on the other hand, cornered the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and accused it of providing safe shelters to the culprits.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced Rs 25 lakh compensation apart from a house for the family allotted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

A protest march in Delhi on Saturday from Raj Ghat to India gate turned violent as police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.