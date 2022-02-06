New Delhi: India woke up to the terrible news of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death on Sunday. Dubbed as Nightingale of India, the singer breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning. Shocked and pained by the news, heartfelt tributes have started pouring in from all quarters. Rajya Sabha member and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra also expressed his condolences on Lata Mangeshkar’s death in a series of tweets.Also Read - Rahein Na, Rahein Hum: How Lata Mangeshkar’s Soulful Songs Shaped My Childhood

”The Nation has lost the source of melody today! End of an era. May Lata Didi’s soul rest in peace! Words are never enough to express a loss of this magnitude,” he tweeted.

In a second tweet, he wrote in Marathi, ”Lata didi’s body is going to merge into the five elements, but I firmly believe that she can never die. Didi will live forever through her voice. I extend my condolences to his family and billions of fans. (translated in English)

लता दीदी की देह तो पंचतत्व में विलीन होने जा रही है, परंतु मेरा न केवल मानना है बल्कि दृढ़ विश्वास है कि वो कभी मर नहीं सकती।दीदी अपनी आवाज़ के साथ सदैव जीवित रहेंगी। उनके परिवार तथा अरबों चाहने वालों को अपनी संवेदनाएँ प्रगट करता हूँ। – सुभाष चंद्रा — Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) February 6, 2022

She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in early January this year, after testing positive for Covid-19 and also diagnosed with pneumonia. Mangeshkar’s condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday. Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. She is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

For her immense contribution to the world of cinema, Lata Mangeshkar, India’s iconic singer will be accorded a state funeral by the government of Maharashtra. The mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar will be taken to her residence around 1230 hours. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today.