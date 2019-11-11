New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was on Monday admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy hospital after she complained of breathing issues.

According to reports, the singer, who turned 90 on September 28, is stated to be in a critical condition. “She was brought to hospital at about 2 AM. She is critical and in ICU,” a hospital insider told PTI.

Various media reports suggested that Mangeshkar is undergoing treatment by Dr Farokh E Udwadia, who is also the hospital’s senior medical advisor.

Mangeshkar, who has lent her voice to over 1,000 songs in Hindi alone, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, in 2001.