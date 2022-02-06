New Delhi: India lost one of its greatest gems today with the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. The Government of India announced two-day national mourning in memory of the melody queen. “Two days of state mourning will be observed today and tomorrow during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar. State honours to be accorded to her,” Government of India said in a statement on Sunday. The national flag will fly at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral: PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan Pay Last Respects in Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Meanwhile, many states also announced public holidays and State Mourning to honour the legendary singer. Maharashtra Government declared a public holiday on Monday and the West Bengal government announced a half-day holiday. The Goa government has declared three days State Mourning, from February 6 to February 8, while Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Sikkim have announced two days of State Mourning. Also Read - Pride of India Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away, Early Life To Her Most Prestigious Awards, A Tribute to ' Queen Of Melody' - Video

#WATCH | State honour being given to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park (Source: DD news) pic.twitter.com/9fMvwyT9W6 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Check full list of states here:

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who died at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, CM Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief at the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. He said it has left him “heartbroken”. A state funeral will be accorded to Lata Mangeshkar, the CM’s office said.

Mortal Remains of singer Lata Mangeshkar consigned to flames with full state honours, at Shivaji Park, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/a7vYdVUQm1 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee notified that the state government will observe half-day holiday tomorrow (Feb 7) in honour of singer Lata Mangeshkar. Banerjee further announced that songs of Lata Mangeshkar will be played at every public spot, government installation and traffic signals for the next 15 days.

“I pay my heart-felt tribute to the departed icon of India, Bharatratna Lata Mangeshkar. While offering my sincerest condolences to her family and the billions of admirers that she leaves behind all over the world, I express my deepest sadness at the demise of the genius that the Nightingale of India truly was,” Banerjee tweeted.

“Like all her fans and followers across the planet, I was also mesmerized by her voice and renderings, and felt grateful that she held Bengal and the artistes of the East so dear to her heart and so integral to her magnificent world of music,” she added.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has announced a two-day mourning in honour of the doyen of Indian music and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar. An order said the government was conveying deep sorrow over the demise. “In honour of the departed soul, there will be Statewide mourning on February 6 and 7. During this period, there will not be any official, public entertainment programme. The Indian tricolour will fly half-mast,” the order read.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning. The Bharat Ratna awardee was born in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on September 28, 1929. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two-day state mourning will be observed on February 6 and February 7, a communication issued by the state government said.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the melody queen. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a statement said the melodious songs sung by Mangeshkar will always remain alive in the hearts of people. “Her voice is her identity, which can never be lost. She has sung songs in more than 30 languages. In her death, India has lost a gem today,” he said. As a mark of respect to the legendary singer, there will be two-day state mourning on February 6 and 7 in the state, another government statement said.

Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday mourned the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that the ‘Nightingale of India’ will live through her songs. As notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Sikkim government announced that state-wide mourning will be observed on February 6 and 7. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two days of state mourning will be observed from February 6 to 7, a government notification said.

(With agency inputs)