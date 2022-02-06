New Delhi: The government has announced 2-day national mourning in memory of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who took her last breath on Sunday morning. Besides, the National flag to fly at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect. Since January 11, Mangeshkar had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital post-Covid-related complications.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Congratulates U-19 Cricket Team On Winning Record 5th WC Title

In a statement, Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Mangeshkar said “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Death: Akshay Kumar is Deeply Saddened, Says 'How Can One Forget Such a Voice'

PM Modi Leads Nation In Mourning Lata’s Death

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in mourning the death of the Nightingale of India. In his heartfelt tweet, the Prime Minister said: “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.” Also Read - RIP Lata Didi: Legendary Singer to be Accorded State Funeral; Last Rites at 6:30 PM

“The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people,” he tweeted.

Her songs brought out a variety of emotions, PM Modi said. “She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,” he added.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, who was among the first to meet the bereaved family in the hospital, said in his condolence message: “Her passing is an irreparable loss to the nation. But for all lovers of good music, she’ll forever remain a source of inspiration.” Gadkari called the departed singer “the nation’s pride”.

One of India’s most loved voices, Lata Mangeshkar was the recipient of three National Film Awards, seven Filmfare awards, and of course, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. She was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2001, becoming the second singer after M.S. Subbulakshmi to be so honoured, and the French awarded her the Officer of the Legion of Honour.

The iconic singer is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.