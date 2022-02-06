New Delhi: For her immense contribution to the world of cinema, Lata Mangeshkar, India’s iconic singer will be accorded a state funeral by the government of Maharashtra. “Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today”, tweeted news agency ANI. Also Read - 'Lata Didi Leaves A Void', Tweets PM; 2-day National Mourning As Mark of Respect For Iconic Singer

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday at the age of 92 years. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said today, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19."