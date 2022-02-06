Mumbai: India’s melody queen Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park in Dadar on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the state funeral and paid his last respects. Her mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai for the funeral.Also Read - Pride of India Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away, Early Life To Her Most Prestigious Awards, A Tribute to ' Queen Of Melody' - Video

PM Modi had left for Mumbai around four hours back today to pay last respects to the 92-year-old singing legend. "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he had said earlier.

Paid my last respects to Lata Didi in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3oKNLaMySB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

In a series of tweets, PM Modi had earlier said “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions”. He said she closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. “Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,” he said.

Among those who paid tributes to Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai were legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The 92-year-old melody queen had died in a Mumbai hospital today morning following a multi-organ failure.

#WATCH | Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Shah Rukh Khan pay last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park pic.twitter.com/r22Njpi4XW — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar, a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, was an icon of Indian cinema, having sung playback for an extensive list of Hindi films; she also sang in several regional languages including Marathi and Bengali.