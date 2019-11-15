New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health, her spokesperson late Thursday night released a statement saying that she was stable and getting better and requested everyone not to heed to needless rumours.

In the statement, the spokesperson said, “Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead.”

Statement from #LataMangeshkar's team: Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/L3Ca0lavUc — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

The spokesperson also posted on the singing legend’s official Twitter account: “Lata didi is stable..and recovering… We thank each one of you, for your concern, care and prayers!”

Lata didi is stable..and recovering… We thank each one of you, for your concern, care and prayers! — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) November 14, 2019

The 90-year-old multiple-award-winning singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in early hours of Monday after complaining of breathlessness. The statement, as well as the tweet, come amid confusing reports over her health status. On Monday, hours after she was admitted to the hospital, several reports emerged that she was now fine and had been discharged; however, it later turned out that she was, in fact, not well at all and was ‘critical’ but ‘stable’ and still in the hospital.

News agency PTI quoted hospital sources as saying that it will take time for her to recover. “She has pneumonia and chest infection and it takes time for a person suffering from it to recover.”

Known as the ‘Nightingale of India,’ Lata Mangeshkar, in her seven-decade-long career, has sung over 30,000 songs in across various languages. In 2001, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour.