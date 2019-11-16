New Delhi: Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital for breathlessness and lung infection, is said to be ‘progressing steadily’. A statement issued by her spokesperson urged media houses to not give ‘vent to rumours’.

“Lata di is fine and progressing steadily. Request members of the media to please not give vent to rumours. Thank You for standing by us”, a statement issued by the spokesperson reportedly read.

Yesterday her team had asserted that that the multiple-award winning singer is recovering well and the prayers are working. “Dear Friends. We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank You for being there. God is great”, an update by her team read.

Earlier on Monday, the iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, complained of breathlessness after which she was rushed to the Breach Candy hospital. A couple of days ago, news agency PTI, while quoting hospital sources had mentioned that the celebrated singer was diagnosed with respiratory disease pneumonia and chest infection, and needed time to recover.

Born on September 28, 1929, Mangeshkar became a recipient of India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards. In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She has recorded over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974 in more than 36 Indian languages.