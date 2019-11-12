New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after complaining of breathlessness, is still in a ‘critical condition’ but is ‘slowly improving,’ news agency PTI reported on Tuesday quoting hospital sources.

Separately, her PR team, too, released a statement in which it said that the 90-year-old singer was ‘stable’ with ‘good parameters.’ The statement said: “Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home. (We) request that we give the family the space they deserve at the moment.”

According to several reports, she is battling a serious lung infection. She was rushed to the hospital at 1:30 AM on Monday and is being treated by a team led by Dr. Patit Samdhani.

Born in Indore on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar has sung songs in over 1,000 Hindi songs as well as over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. She is a recipient of several awards, including Dadasaheb Falke Award, three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer Awards etc.

In 2001, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, by the government. In 2007, France, too, conferred its highest civilian award-Officer of the Legion of Honour-on her.

She is also fondly known as the ‘Nightingale of India.’