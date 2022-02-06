Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: India’s most revered and veteran Singer, who inspired millions of artists worldwide, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Soon after the news broke, a wave of sadness and grief swept across the nation. The City’s suburban hospital was packed with locals and media personnel within hours.Also Read - PM Modi to Arrive in Mumbai to Pay His Last Respects to Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar

Her younger sister Usha Mangeshkar informed the press of her demise on early Sunday morning. Lata Mangeshkar was 92 years old, and she had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) on January 8. Also Read - Indian Team Wears Black Armbands To Pay Respect To Late Lata Mangeshkar

Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar’s Love For White Saree Was Inevitable: 5 Pictures of Melody Queen in White Sarees

Few localities paid their last homage to the singing legend by offering flowers near Shivaji Park.