New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board stated that the late withdrawal of monsoon is not good for the air quality in north India, according to a report.

Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) noted that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from northwestern parts of the country and will soon withdraw from parts of northwest and central India. “During the 3rd to 4th week of October, the temperature will also start to cool. The anticyclone, which persists as part of the withdrawal, associated with clear skies and sinking motion will make the atmosphere very stable beneath means significantly calm surface winds,” news agency PTI quoted SAFAR as saying.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which is calculated with the help of 33 air quality monitoring centres, was recorded to be 211 on Thursday. It must be noted that an AQI between 201 to 300 falls under the ‘poor’ category. Further, the pollution control board suggested a possible deterioration of Delhi’s air quality after satellite imagery indicated increased fire activity.