7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central govt Employees can now take a sigh of relief as Modi government has cleared the confusion and accepted the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission or the 7th CPC on pensionary benefits.

The benefits will affect Central government employees including members of All India Services subject to certain modification and employees of Union territories.

All the CG employees, including the Central Armed Police Forces, whose retirement date was before January 1, 2016, will see a change in the pay matrix as per the recommendations of the 7th pay commission.

The minimum basic salary of central government employees increased to Rs 18,000 per month from 7,000, while pension was hiked by 2.57 times. But the employees have been demanding, for a long time, a hike of Rs 8000 in their minimum pay and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times, beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The minimum pay of Central Government employees, currently, stands at Rs 18000 and they have asked for an increment of Rs 8000, after which it will rise to Rs 26000.

“The Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare informed that according to the orders issued after Vth CPC, the minimum pension in the government was Rs 1,275.” said the 7th CPC in its report.

As per the report, the normal revised consolidated pension of a pre-2006 pensioner is 2.26 of the pre-revised basic pension. Adding to it, the revised minimum pension of Rs 3,500 is much more than 2.26 times of the pre-revised pension of Rs 1,275.

The Central Government Employees’ expectations for a hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations can also be fulfilled soon as the Railways trade union have decided to make this an election issue.

In the trade union elections, the demands beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations will be the main agenda of the election and in the priority list of all candidates.