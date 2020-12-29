New Delhi: The Bihar Police on Tuesday resorted to lathicharge on protesting farmer union members after they allegedly pelted stones at the security force. Earlier in the day, thousands of members of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti along with other Left organisations held a protest march to the Raj Bhavan in Patna over Centre’s three farm laws. Also Read - Anna Hazare to Launch His 'Last Protest' in Support of Farmers Next Month

As per a NDTV report, the protest march started from Patna's Gandhi Maidan but was stopped by the police at Dak Bungalow Chowk, using barricades and batons, following which there was a clash between the two sides. The protest march that was led by led by members of various Left parties and unions was held in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws at various Delhi borders.

Thousands of farmers agitating against the three new Central agriculture laws for over a month now have stayed put at their agitations venues near Delhi, which is going through a harsh spell of winter, unrelenting in their demand of withdrawal of the legislations.

Earlier on Saturday, the protesting farmer unions decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks. They had also decided that a tractor march will be held on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on December 30.

Security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri where the farmers have been camping. The protests have also led to traffic congestion forcing police to divert vehicular movement.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middleman and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and mandi systems will stay and has accused the Opposition of misleading the farmers.

(With Agency inputs)