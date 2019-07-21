New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan-2 mission has been completed and the performance was normal. Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched on July 15 but the launch was aborted 56 minutes and 24 seconds before lift-off at 1.55 am following a technical problem in its most powerful rocket GSLV-Mk-III, dubbed ‘Baahubali’. The launch has now been rescheduled for launch on July 22.

“Launch rehearsal of GSLVMkIII-M1 / Chandrayaan2 mission completed, performance normal ISRO,” tweeted ISRO. (Also read: ‘Chandrayaan-2 Cheaper Than Avengers Endgame,’ Says Foreign Media)

Speaking to ANI, former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar had yesterday said that the mission is ready for launch on July 22. “Chandrayaan-2 is now ready for launch on 22 July. We intend to move towards the moon on August 14 and land on the moon around September 6. All the activities are in full swing and we are getting ready for the event on July 22,” the former ISRO chief had said.

Talking about the technical snag which postponed the launch of the lunar mission, Kumar said,”One of the issues, any system of this magnitude, we keep testing to various levels and during one of the levels we found that there was a shortcoming. So, that has been overcome. We are ready to go now.”

Chandrayaan-2, which has home-grown technology, will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover together referred to as “composite body”. The probe’s total mass is 3.8 ton and it is expected to land on Moon’s South Polar Region on September 6 or 7 this year. It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Notably, the Chandrayaan-2 mission is led by two women scientists Muthayya Vanitha, who is the Project Director and Ritu Karidhal, Mission Director. The mission would place India among the top four lunar pioneers, the others being the US, Russia and China.

(With agency inputs)