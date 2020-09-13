New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday took account of the accusations on Sena workers regarding the attack on a retired Navy officer and said that the Maharashtra government always respects the law. Also Read - Recording Gadgets of Mediapersons Can't be Used on Flight: DGCA After Chaos on Indigo Flight With Kangana Ranaut

“Maharashtra is a big state. Something like this can happen to anyone. Do you know how many ex-servicemen have been attacked in UP? But, Defence Minister didn’t call them. Our government believes that no innocent person should be attacked,” Raut said. Also Read - Sanjay Raut Takes Jibe at Kangana Ranaut, Says 'We Stopped Talking But Are Taking Note of Everything'

“The law is always respected in Maharashtra. The accused were arrested immediately, irrespective of the party they were associated with,” he added. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut on Meeting Maha-Governor: Am Not a Politician, he Heard me Like a Daughter

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party in Maharashtra has been battling a “conspiracy” to topple the government and invoke President’s rule in the state. The rhetoric got stronger on Friday after a 62-year-old retired Navy officer was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers for allegedly for forwarding a cartoon of CM Uddhav Thackeray on popular messaging app WhatsApp.

A video of the attack went viral on social media platforms, causing a huge uproar regarding the law and order situation in Maharashtra, with opposition parties demanding the resignation of the chief minister.

In the footage shared, a group of men were seen running behind another person, grabbing him by his shirt and thrashing him to the ground.

Six workers of the Shiv Sena, including Kamlesh Kadam, were arrested in connection with the attack, but later granted bail by Samta Nagar Police Station.