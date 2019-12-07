New Delhi: Pointing out at the sorry state of affairs that the women of the country are in, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday urged the Chief Justice of India and other senior judges to ensure quick disposal of rape cases through a monitoring mechanism, stated a report. His appeal directed the authorities concerned to ensure that probe in a rape case involving minors is completed in two months.

“I would urge the CJI and other senior judges that now there must be a mechanism to monitor the disposal of these cases so that India’s stature as a proud country governed by rule of law must be restored at the earliest,” Prasad was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. With the assurance of government funding for the same, the Law Minister noted that of the 1123 new fast track courts proposed by the Central and state governments across the country for POCSO and rape offences, over 160 have already become operational. The minister added that there are already 704 fast-track courts in the country to deal with heinous offences.

Union Law Min RS Prasad: Central & state govts have proposed for constitution of 1023 new fast track courts across country. Out of these 1023, consensus has been reached on 400 and more than 160 have already become operational. Also, 704 fast track courts were already operational pic.twitter.com/JiVzIOXiCM — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019

Ravi Shankar Prasad also noted that the Indian judiciary, including the Supreme Court, high courts and subordinate courts, has always upheld the rule of law. For instance, there is capital punishment and other severe forms of punishment including the completion of trial in two months time in cases related to women violence, added Prasad.

Speaking at an inauguration of a new building of the Rajasthan High court in Jodhpur, the law minister stressed on the need to pool in more talent in the subordinate judiciary. “We need to reflect more on having the attraction of talent in our subordinate judiciary. We should have a good talent pool of judges. The time has come that we need to have greater induction of talent in the judiciary,” Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(With agency inputs)