New Delhi: The Shahjahanpur law student who had accused former BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment was on Wednesday morning arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on charges of allegedly trying to extort money from him. The student will be produced before the court after a medical examination is conducted.

The arrest comes after a brief interrogation by the SIT following a counter-complaint filed by the BJP leader accusing the ‘victim’ of blackmail and extorting Rs 5 crore from him.

According to reports, the 23-year-old law student was taken away by the police without even letting her wear her slippers. Her father and brother were also present at the time of the arrest.

The arrest comes just a day after a local court had agreed to hear the interim bail plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh student, that was supposed to take place on Thursday. The law student also faced interrogation on Tuesday as per a Supreme Court direction to the SIT team in Uttar Pradesh. Two days ago, she was denied anticipatory bail by a division bench of the Allahabad High Court.

Meanwhile, rape charges on Chinmayanand have stayed and the BJP leader remains out of jail as he was hospitalised after complaining of ill health.