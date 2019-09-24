New Delhi: A day after the Allahabad High Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea, the Shahjahapur law student, who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, has been taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police for questioning in the extortion case. The officials have also detained two others accused — Sachin and Vikram for further investigation in the case.

On September 21, the SIT had booked the woman under Indian Penal Code sections 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201(disappearance of evidences), 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention) and 67 of the Information Technology Act on charges of causing disappearance of evidence.

SIT chief Naveen Arora had said that the three friends, when questioned in view of a video clip in which they were purportedly discussing extortion, had accepted their involvement in the case.

On her name being included in the extortion case, the woman said, “I do not know if the people who helped me escape from Chinmayanand were using me. I have nothing to do with the extortion case. I think all this drama is being done to dilute my charges of rape.”

Last week, Chinmayanand, 72, was arrested from his Mumukshu Ashram in Shahjahanpur and sent to 14-day judicial custody after a month-long drama that began with a video posted on the social media by the alleged victim about sexual harassment by him. Yesterday, he was shifted to Lucknow PGI for angiography following a complaint of uneasiness at around 7 AM.