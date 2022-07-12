New Delhi: It is a known fact that noted criminal Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman Khan in 2018. Bishnoi, who is now being questioned in connection with the assassination of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala, has allegedly admitted to hatching Salman Khan’s murder plan over the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.Also Read - Shaadi.Com Founder Offers To Find A Wife For Nagaland Minister, He Replies 'Waiting For Salman Bhai'

According to a report in news18.com, Bishnoi revealed that he had asked Rajasthan-based gangster and his accomplice Sampat Nehra to do a recce of the actor's house in Bandra, Mumbai. However, at that time, Nehra couldn't get a clear shot at Salman Khan as he was armed with only a pistol. The gangster then ordered a 4 Lakh RK spring rifle through a man identified as Dinesh Fauji, who lived in the same village as Nehra.

The payment was reportedly made to one Anil Pandey, an associate of Dagar. This rifle was later recovered in 2018 from Dagar's possession.

It was also reported last month that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. The letter had reportedly threatened that Salman Khan and his father would meet the fate of Moosewala, who was killed in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29.

Furthermore, he revealed he wanted to kill the actor for his alleged wrongdoing with the Bishnoi community by killing a Blackbuck or Chinkara. He had also planned to kill him on the sets of Ready in 2011 but that plan failed due to an issue.

Khan was sentenced by a Jodhpur court in April 2018 to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks in October 1998. The actor has challenged the conviction. Khan was lodged for some time in the Jodhpur jail in connection with the case and was later shifted to Bharatpur jail.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s security has been tightened following the recovery of the threat letter.