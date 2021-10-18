Shahjahanpur: A lawyer has been shot dead inside a district court complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Monday. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.Also Read - Tottenham Hotspur Spurs Beat Newcastle United 3-2 After Match Stopped for Medical Emergency

According to reports, at around 11:45 pm, advocate Bhupendra Singh was shot dead in the ACJM office in the third floor of the court. A country made pistol was also spotted near the body. Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Bride's Dance on 'Pappu Can’t Dance' With Her Squad is Winning Hearts | WATCH

No one was present in the office at the time of the incident. As soon as the information was received, SP S Anand, DM Inder Vikram Singh reached the spot and are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the police are looking for CCTV camera footage. Also Read - Fully Vaccinated? Now You Can Skip Quarantine in Chile From November 1