New Delhi: A candid exchange from the courtroom of Justice DY Chandrachud of the Supreme Court made it to the headlines on Thursday, Sept 1. Justice DY Chandrachud, who has been part of landmark judgements, took a strong exception when a young lawyer appeared in court without his band. When the lawyer tried to wear his band during the argument, Justice Chandrachud stopped him saying, "Now don't dress up in Court, that is worse."

This is not the first time Justice DY Chandrachud has advised a young lawyer about the chivalric ethos of the legal profession. Earlier last year, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath, and BV Nagarathna, had reprimanded a young lawyer, who appeared in the court without brief (a written argument submitted to the court),

“You must have done moot court in your college. Treat this as a moot court. We have 10 minutes to rise for lunch. You must have read the brief. Please argue. We know you can argue. You must avail the opportunity of arguing the matter whenever your senior is absent. A lawyer without a brief is like a Sachin Tendulkar without his bat on the cricket ground,” the bench had said.

For the unversed, a moot court is where law students argue imaginary cases for practice.