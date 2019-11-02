New Delhi: Hours after clashes were reported between advocates and police at Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court with lawyers later blaming the cops for inciting violence, the additional DCP (North) confirmed in a statement that the clash was over the parking issue. He said, “Some other lawyers joined too, they wanted to enter inside the lockup. They wanted to take revenge.”

The additional DCP Harender Singh added they had intervened and stopped lawyers from doing inside the lockup. “We closed lock up from inside so that not only jawans but also prisoners, scheduled to be presented before court, are not exposed to risk. When lawyers couldn’t get in, they wanted to break lockup by igniting fire.”

He said that the lawyers set ablaze 2-3 bikes in a bid to open the gate.

“But we doused the fire with the help of drinking water inside but the smoke caused suffocation inside. We made a human chain and shifted everyone to a different lockup,” Singh stated.

“By being inside we tried to save the lives of not only police personnel but prisoners also. If someone received bullet injuries it will come out in medical report. We received injuries. I’m proud that I sustained injuries but I saved my people,” he further asserted.

Delhi: A scuffle broke out between lawyers and Delhi police today at Tis Hazari Court. Latest visuals from the court premises. pic.twitter.com/iERGEi7nNC — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

Prior to this, lawyers said that police started firing at them over a parking issue, calling it is a “very brutal action of Delhi Police”.

“It is a very brutal action of the Delhi Police. Simply, because of some parking issue, police started firing on innocent advocates. Bar Council cannot tolerate this,” Chairman of Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra, said.

Delhi: Visuals from Tis Hazari court where a scuffle broke out between Delhi Police and lawyers, today. pic.twitter.com/ivCXFMy6Mm — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

Further, the bar council demanded that the “guilty” cops be arrested and put under suspension.

Complete abstinence from work in all Delhi District Courts will be observed on November 4 to protest against the shooting by police on advocates in Tis Hazari Court.

Notably, many lawyers, as well as police personnel, were injured in the clashes at Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Saturday afternoon. During the scuffle, a police vehicle was set ablaze at the premises.