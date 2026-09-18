LCA Mk-1A: India’s homegrown fighter jet set to rule the skies as HAL issues final delivery update

LCA Mk-1A Delivery Update: India has approved a proposal to purchase over 100 Rafale fighter jets from France. Negotiations are now underway regarding pricing and other factors.

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LCA Mk-1A: India's homegrown fighter jet set to rule the skies as HAL issues final delivery update (Pic: ANI)

LCA Mk-1A Delivery Update: As many as 42 fighter jet squadrons have been approved for the Indian Air Force. This is intended to secure the borders with Pakistan and China. It is a matter of concern that the IAF’s fighter jet squadron strength has reached around 29. If India were to face a two-front war, the situation could become critical. In light of this, India has launched the AMCA project to develop next-generation fighter jets. Meanwhile, work is underway to develop the Tejas series of fighter aircraft.

Additionally, India has approved a proposal to purchase over 100 Rafale fighter jets from France to maintain its air force strength. Some of these aircraft will be delivered in fly-by, i.e., fully ready-to-fly, while others will be produced in India. The purchase of fifth-generation aircraft is also being considered. Amidst all this, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced some good news regarding the LCA Mk-1A Light Combat Aircraft. After numerous delays, HAL has provided a significant update on the delivery of the LCA Mk-1A. HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K. stated that deliveries of the LCA Mk-1A will begin by the end of this year. This will be a major boost for the Indian Air Force.

HAL expects to begin deliveries of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A to the Indian Air Force by the end of this year. HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K. stated that some radar-related issues and weapons integration trials are being completed. HAL aims to address these deficiencies within a month. The HAL Chairman added that last-mile corrections are ongoing. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Ravi stated that some radar-related issues remain to be resolved, and weapon system trials are also pending. After these processes are completed, the LCA Mk-1A will be ready for delivery. He stated that deliveries of the first LCA Mk-1A are expected to begin around December.

Agreement for 180 LCA Mk-1A fighter jets

The LCA Mk-1A is playing a key role in the Indian Air Force’s plan to strengthen its fighter jet fleet. The Air Force has signed two separate deals for the Mk-1A, involving a total of 180 aircraft and valued at approximately ₹1.1 lakh crore. The first deal was signed in February 2021 for 83 aircraft, while the second deal for an additional 97 aircraft was signed in September 2025. HAL aims to deliver approximately 10 Mk-1A aircraft in the financial year 2026-27. According to HAL MD Ravi, the company has received 10 engines from GE Aerospace, while 27 jet airframes are ready. He stated that 10 aircraft could be delivered depending on the available engines.

The Mk-1A program has already been delayed. Under the initial deal in 2021, the initial aircraft were scheduled to be delivered by March 2024. However, this deadline was missed due to several reasons, including the timely delivery of F404-IN20 engines from GE Aerospace and delays in necessary certification. HAL states that if engine supplies remain consistent, it can fulfill the current order in three to four years. According to the company, airframes are being built even when engines are not available, so that the aircraft can be ready as soon as the engines are available. HAL has a production capacity of 24 Mk-1A aircraft per year.

Agreement for 97 additional fighter jets in 2025

The plan is to increase the share of indigenous content in the 97 aircraft order signed in 2025. These aircraft will include equipment such as the indigenous Uttam AESA radar and the ‘Swayam Raksha Kavach’ electronic warfare system. According to HAL, approximately 40 imported systems used in the first 83 aircraft will be indigenously developed during the second order. Meanwhile, the LCA Mk-2 program is also progressing. According to HAL, the aircraft’s structure is complete, and the front, center, and rear fuselages have been assembled. The company is targeting the first ground run by March 2027 and the first flight later that year. However, a formal contract for the Mk-2 is yet to be awarded.