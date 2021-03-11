Lead India Foundation Honours India’s 111 Most Powerful Women on International Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day 8th March 2021 Lead India Foundation President Dr. Hari Krishna Maram created a World Book of Record by honouring 111 Power Women in 111 minutes at iconic Town Hall, Bangalore. The 111 power women selection happened through the nomination process from more than 1,000 plus nominations. The 111 power women are from across the globe and 28 states of India. Also Read - Burger King Apologises, Deletes 'Women Belong in The Kitchen' Tweet After Massive Online Uproar

This grand event was graced by Sri Murugesh Nirani, Minister of Mines & Geology, Commerce & Industries, Hon'ble Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, MLA, MP, MLC's of Karnataka along with Industry, NGO, Academic and Film Celebrities Ms. Neha Saxena, Ms. Adhvithi Shetty, Ms. Dhanya Balakrishna, Dr. Anara Gupta including Smt. Roopa Moudgil IPS, and Smt.Isha Pant IPS. Puja Sethi, Group Editor, ZEEL, was among these 111 power women who were honoured for their leadership skills and their contribution to different sectors.

The 111 Power Women included names of the IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS, KAS officers, film celebrities, industry leaders, NGO leaders, and sports personalities among others.

About the Lead India Foundation

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India, initiated the Lead India Movement to Transform Youth into Responsible Citizen and engage them in Developing the Nation. The Lead India Foundation is a brainchild of Dr.Kalam’s VISION 2020 and was founded with a mission to provide affordable quality Healthcare, affordable quality Education, Women Empowerment, preserve & protect the planet for future generations and Develop Spiritual Families to establish Peace & Harmony in the society.