New Delhi: ‘Leader of Pakistan called for those who incite hate and violence to be outlawed. But, as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself?’ asked Indian delegate Mijito Vinito, who had earlier walked out of the hall when Imran Khan’s pre-recorded statement was played, presented India’s stand. This was the third time when India exercised its Right to Reply in response to Pakistan’s statements. TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN had tweeted that the country would use the ‘Right to Reply’ facility to respond to the Pakistani premier’s address. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 59 Lakh-mark, Deaths Stand at 93,379; Recovery Rate Reaches 82% | Key Points

Hitting back at Khan over his outrageous address at UNGA, India said, “This Hall heard incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable suggestion to offer to world. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering & malice spread through this Assembly.” Also Read - Imran Khan UNGA 2020 Speech Almost Replica of 2019 litany

In a strongly-worded reply, India firmly said that Union Territory of J&K is its integral and inalienable part. “Only dispute left in the Valley relates to that part of Kashmir that’s still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pak to vacate all those areas that it’s in illegal occupation of”, the Indian delegate reiterated.

“The same leader who spewed venom today admitted in 2019 in public in US that his country still has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists who have been trained by Pakistan and have fought in Afghanistan & in Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir”, he added.

Earlier, Imran Khan had stated, “Pakistan has always called for a peaceful solution. To this end, India must rescind the measures it has instituted since August 5 in 2019, end its military siege and other gross human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Vinito said Imran Khan “is the same person who referred to the terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a “Martyr” in his Parliament in July and Pakistan is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds.

He further added, “For a nation that is deeply buried in medievalism, it is understandable that the tenets of modern civilised society such as peace, dialogue and diplomacy are farfetched.”