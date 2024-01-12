Home

Leaders of INDIA Bloc To Hold Virtual Meeting Tomorrow On Seat-Sharing Dynamics; Top Points

A meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders will take place on Saturday, which will likely focus on the seat-sharing agenda and other matters related to the alliance.

While no decision has been taken on the criteria, it is likely to be based on the performance of parties on a particular seat in recent polls.

New Delhi: The India National Development Alliance, fondly known as INDIA, is preparing for a critical get-together slated for this Saturday. The primary agenda of the meeting is to talk about how responsibilities will be distributed among alliance members, along with some other crucial issues. During the event, the idea of nominating a main coordinator might also get some airtime. Jairam Ramesh, the working secretary of Congress, lightly touched upon the possibility of the coalition contributing to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. This important rally is expected to kick off on January 14th in the vibrant state of Manipur.

INDIA party leaders To Meet Over Zoom

“INDIA party leaders will be meeting over Zoom tomorrow, January 13th, 2024, at 11:30 AM. They will review various issues like seat-sharing talks that have begun, participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Thoubal near Imphal, the day after tomorrow, and other important matters. Badlega Bharat Jeetega INDIA!,” Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh took a swipe at the opposition alliance on Tuesday, saying that it was created for pursuing’selfish motives’.

BJP’s Attack On INDIA Alliance

“The INDI alliance does not represent the convergence of like-minded political interests. Rather, it is an alliance founded on self-seeking interests. The parties that came together under this grouping did not do so on the basis of a common ideology or policy,” Giriraj Singh said. He noted further that while the regional states in the opposition alliance are on a strong footing in the states that they rule, the Congress would not be able to mine much electoral benefit by joining forces with them.

“There is the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, JDU in Bihar, AAP in Delhi and Punjab, and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. However, these are disparate alliance partners and allying with them wouldn’t help the Congress much,” Singh said.

(With inputs from agencies)

