New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi, Congress' longest-serving president is likely to offer her resignation in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Monday at 11 am. Notably, the grand old party is in the midst of a growing tumult with the party deeply divided on the leadership issue ahead of the crucial meet. While a section of its top leaders called for sweeping changes, leaders including its chief ministers and PCC chiefs rallied behind the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again.

If reports are to be believed, Sonia is upset amid a massive controversy over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

The letter reportedly sent to the party leadership and signed by top Congressmen and Congresswomen, including sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) prompted Gandhi to make this decision. In the letter, Congress workers are believed to have urged the top leadership to bring about change in the organizational structure, a sentiment many have echoed for years.

Now, in response to the letter, Sonia might step down as party’s interim chief and ask the leadership to scout for a full-time president. However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewal ha denied the reports that she had quit.

Last year, Sonia was appointed as an interim president of the grand old party after her son Rahul stepped down following INC’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha election for the second consecutive time.

Reports have said that strategy has been chalked out by the loyalists that if the CWC members who said to have written the letter to Sonia Gandhi will debate the issue and express their views then “the reply will be given in the same manner with facts as close members of team Rahul who are in the CWC will offer their resignation in the meet too.

“Rahul Gandhi is not ready to take up the post of party president but leaders close to him are hopeful as he is playing an active role in taking on Modi Government and looking after the party affairs,” news agency ANI reported quoting sources.