Home

News

India

Leading By Example: Chhattisgarh Teacher Dons School Uniform To Connect With Students

Leading By Example: Chhattisgarh Teacher Dons School Uniform To Connect With Students

Every Saturday, teacher Janhavi Yadu, 30, turns up at the Government Gokulram Verma Primary School in Raipur wearing a school uniform.

Image: X, formerly Twitter

Raipur: Teachers who are tasked with inculcating values and impart life lessons upon the young impressionable minds of students often find this difficult because they often fail to connect with children who view teachers as guardians or an authority figure to be feared than a friend you can trust and confide in.

However, there are some educators who go above and beyond to build a connection with students and help impart life values to the children. One such example is Janhavi Yadu, a 30-year-old teacher at a government-run school in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur who has found a unique way to build this camaraderie with her students.

You may like to read

Every Saturday, Yadu turns up at the Government Gokulram Verma Primary School in Raipur wearing a school uniform. The scene draws giggles and murmurs from students who watch in awe as their teacher arrives to the school dressed as a schoolgirl.

Build connection, impart life lessons

Asked why she chooses to cosplay as a student every weekend, Janhavi says it helps her build a connection. It also helps to impart a valuable lesson to them to the students to inspire them to wear the uniform neatly, which may not seem like a difficult task, however, Yadu points out that most of her pupils belong to the disadvantaged section of society and thus come to school on an empty stomach on most days.

“Many students come to school on an empty stomach. So one can understand the reason behind them being shabbily dressed,” Yadu told news agency PTI. Yadu said she then thought of a subtle and friendly to improve the situation. “To inspire the children to wear their uniform properly, I started wearing the same uniform to school every Saturday from this academic year,” she said.

A friend not an authority figure

The primary teacher said her students’ response moved her the day she first walked into the school looking like them. “I cannot forget that day. They were thrilled; some of them even hugged me. I asked them how wonderful it would be if we all dressed properly.”

She claims that her act of donning a schoolgirl uniform has brought noticeable changes in the behaviour of children as they now treat her as a friend they can trust rather than an authority figure to be feared.

“Students earlier used to treat me as their guardian or mother. But now they treat me as their friend,” she said.

Yadu expressed gratitude for the support she has received from her family and fellow teachers in her initiative.

Headmaster M Gurunath said when Yadu discussed the idea with him, he immediately approved it. “I found it innovative. This step has boosted the confidence of the children in her class and they are more willing to respond to questions,” he said.

Local ward corporator Bholaram Sahu was also all praise for the teacher. “The efforts of Yadu madam are laudable,” said Sahu, adding that students are also doing better academically.

Usha Sahu, whose kids study in Yadu’s class, shared her children’s happiness at finding their teacher wearing the uniform. “They were very happy to find their teacher in school dress,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES