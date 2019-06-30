New Delhi: The Statue of Unity in Gujarat drew in criticisms from various social media users after rainwater made its way into the viewing gallery of the statue on Saturday. Officials stated that the viewing gallery, at a height of 135 metres, has a grill frontage which lets the winds blow in water during heavy rains.

The rainwater has been blown by high-velocity winds inside the viewing gallery It’s by design that it has to be kept open for a better view which tourists can enjoy Water accumulation is being promptly tackled by the maintenance team @PMOIndia @CMOGuj @drrajivguptaias — Statue Of Unity (@souindia) June 29, 2019

Meanwhile, tourists had shared videos of puddles on the floor and water dripping off the roof after the rain. Several users who shared videos on their social media platforms also expressed displeasure.

The Statue of Unity, a 182-metre memorial to Sardar Patel in Kevadiya in Narmada district, is the tallest structure of its kind in the world and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 last year.

He wasted #3000crores on #StatueOfUnity, now I seen on you tube, it's leaking, if #SardarPatel would have been alive he would not have been happy but embarrassed seeing the statue, he would have loved that money to be spent for #Education #infrastructure #farmers etc. — Chandraprakash Tripathi (@IdeologyFight) June 30, 2019

A tourist at the site told the reporters, “We had come with great hope to see the worlds tallest statue. But we are feeling bad looking at the statue in the rain. It has not rained heavily, and already the main hall and viewing gallery of the statue is filled with water. It is unfortunate.”

“The viewing gallery is open with grills on the chest of the statue. The rear side of the gallery is covered by glass. The front view is open as per design. So it is natural that water will enter when it rains,” said Narmada Collector IK Patel.

Patel, also the chief administrator of the Statue of Unity added, “There is a channel to dispose of rainwater. But when the wind speed is more, lots of water comes in and house-keeping personnel continuously drain it out. It is not leakage as is being claimed.”

(With inputs from PTI)