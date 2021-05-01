Delhi: Amid the oxygen crisis, the Delhi High Court today said that hospitals should learn from their experiences regarding O2 scarcity during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and set up plants for generating the life-saving gas. “Oxygen plants are essential. It is irresponsible not to have them,” the court said. Also Read - SOS For Oxygen: Fortis Hospital in Delhi Says Only 6 Hours of O2 Supply Left; Over 100 Patients at Risk

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said for commercial considerations, some hospitals reduce capital expenditures on things like oxygen plants which are essential in a hospital, especially the big ones.

“You (hospitals) should also learn from your experience and put up a plant,” the court said while hearing several pleas, on a holiday, with regard to the oxygen crisis and other COVID-19 related issues that Delhi is grappling with.

Earlier in the day, the Fortis hospital located in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj raised alarms on the shortage of medical oxygen in this hospital, where over 100 critical patients are being treated. The hospital said it has only six hours of oxygen supply remaining as it sought help from concerned authorities. Many Delhi hospitals in the past few days have issued similar SOSs in the wake of crippling oxygen shortage, appealing to the Kejriwal government for immediate help. FULL STORY

(With PTI inputs)