New Delhi: Taking an apparent dig at former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who had, time and again, stressed that the BJP was the single largest party in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said how NCP leader Sharad Pawar showed that a government can be formed even if the party doesn’t have the majority.

“We are here looking at how we can produce more in less land. Sharad Pawar has taught us to raise farm productivity and also how to make a government with fewer seats,” Uddhav said addressing the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute. Sharad Pawar was present at the dais when Uddhav praised him.

It has almost been a month that the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Sena, Congress and NCP came to power after a lot of political tussle in the state, including the formation of Fadnavis government which stayed in power for three days. NCP’s Ajit Pawar was the deputy CM of that government, though NCP said it didn’t agree to a coalition with the BJP. From there to form a government with an ideologically different partner like Congress was a major turn of events. And the way Uddhav praised Sharad Pawar, he credited Pawar for everything.

It was being speculated that all was not well in the Maharashtra alliance government as the Congress was not initially happy with the Shiv Sena supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha. Sena, however, abstained from voting in the Rajya Sabha. Then again, Sena didn’t approve of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘I am not Savarkar’ comment. However, NCP is still the glue in the alliance as Sharad Pawar has also recently praised Uddhav for his Jalianwallabagh comment.

“We are on the right track,” the NCP chief had said in reaction to Uddhav’s comment that what happened in Jamia reminded him of the Jallianwallabagh massacre.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state. Uddhav Thackeray’s statement came a day after the Shiv Sena- led government formally approved a loan waiver scheme under which short-term crop loan up to Rs 2 lakh taken by farmers between April 1, 2015-March 31, 2019, will be written off.

Under the scheme, short-term restructured crop loan arrears up to September 30, 2019, will also be waived. “We have waived loans worth Rs 2 lakh (per farmer) as immediate relief to cultivators. But we will also make sure that their entire (crop) loan is waived,” Uddhav Thackeray said.