New Delhi: Amid raging protests against Citizenship Law and the proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, JD-U leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday came down heavily on the Congress.

Taking to Twitter, Prashant Kishor said, “Congress is not on streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens’ fight against CAA-NRC.” He added that the “least party could do it to make ALL Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states. Or else these statements means nothing”.

Congress is not on streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens’ fight against CAA-NRC The least party could do it to make ALL Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states. Or else these statements means nothing https://t.co/EWJLyc3kgR — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2019

His remarks came after Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP-led NDA government of showing “utter disregard” for people’s” voices and using brute force to suppress dissent that was “unacceptable” in a democracy. Condemning the government’s action, she had also expressed Congress’ solidarity with students and citizens in their just struggle.

After Kishor’s remarks on the Congress, party’s national social media coordinator Lavanya Ballal said, “What does one do when your spine is weaker than cartilage- attack Congress. @PrashantKishor You enabled this regime to capture power through your PR, shame on you that you have no spine to speak up against the BJP.”

The top Congress leadership has so far kept mum on Kishor’s remarks.

It must be noted that Kishor political advocacy consultancy firm- I-PAC, has been credited for launching BJP’s 2014 election campaign and helping it to come to power. Now, the firm has collaborated with Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP Party for the upcoming Delhi election, supposed to be held sometime around February.

Moreover, Kishor has been publicly opposing citizenship law. He had also offered to resign from the JD-U after differences between him and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cropped up over the party’s support to the Citizenship’s Amendment Act.

As per the Citizenship Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution will be given Indian citizenship.