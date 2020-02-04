New Delhi: Days after Raj Thackeray announced support to Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, his party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) put up posters in Mumbai Panvel area, asking ‘Bangladeshi intruders’ to leave India.

“Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise you will ll be driven out in MNS style”, the poster read. It also featured MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray, who was inducted into the party last month.

The poster comes ahead of MNS’ massive rally against illegal intruders on February 9, Sunday. The rally would commence from Jijamata Udyan at Byculla and end at the Azad Maidan near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the Central Railway.

“There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally?,” Thackeray had asked after his party, last month announced that it will take out a huge rally on February 9 to drive out illegal infiltrators from the country.